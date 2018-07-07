Man says tire that caused deadly crash may have come from his trailer

Eyewitness News
WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) --
Police say a driver on Long Island says he thinks he knows where a tire that caused a deadly crash came from.

Joseph Nickel says he came forward after noticing a tire was missing from a trailer he used on Sunrise Highway around the time of the accident on Thursday.

A tire hit David Dorazio's car. The impact caused him to lose control and crash. Dorazio was killed.

Police say Nickel is cooperating with investigators.

