1 dead, 1 critically injured after being struck by SUV in Brooklyn

GERRITSEN BEACH, Brookyn (WABC) --
An 85-year-old woman was killed and a 90-year-old man was critically injured when they were struck by an SUV at a car wash in Brooklyn Tuesday.

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. at Avenue U and Gerritsen Avenue in Gerritsen Beach.

According to police, the two victims were evaluating damage to the rear of their silver Honda Accord, which had just been rear-ended by a black Jeep Liberty that was leaving the car wash.

A 61-year-old male worker entered the Jeep, reversed the vehicle and struck the building. He then accelerated forward and struck the two pedestrians standing behind their Honda Accord, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released. The man was taken to Lutheran Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty remained at the scene. There have been no arrests.

The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is looking into the crash.

