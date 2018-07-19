1 dead, 1 injured in wrong-way motorcycle crash in East Harlem

EMBED </>More Videos

John Del Giorno has details on the deadly crash in East Harlem.

Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
One person is dead and another hospitalized after a wrong-way motorcycle crash in Manhattan early Thursday.

It happened after 5 a.m. on East 110th Street between First and Second avenues in East Harlem.

Eyewitness News is told the motorcycle operator lost control of the bike after hitting a speed bump while traveling the wrong way on East 110th.

The female passenger was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle driver was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in critical but stable condition.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiesmotorcycle accidentNew York CityManhattanEast Harlem
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News