STABBING

1 dead, 2 injured in stabbing during brawl in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

One person is dead and two others injured after a stabbing in Queens.

By Eyewitness News
RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) --
One person is dead and two others injured after a stabbing in Queens.

Police said a brawl involving several people broke out near Palmetto Street and Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood just before 9:30 Friday night.

When officers arrived, they found three men with stab wounds.

A 24-year-old died from his injuries.

Two other victims are expected to survive.

So far, no arrests have been made.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stabbingbrawlRidgewoodQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STABBING
Police: 2 people injured in Chuck E. Cheese's brawl
Arrest in Queens bus stop stabbing
Man accused of slashing woman's throat at laundromat
Police: Man stabbed after sex partners accuse him of rape
More stabbing
Top Stories
Man struck, killed on parkway after fight with girlfriend
Victims, gunman identified in veterans home shooting
Man found dead inside donation box
Police officer involved in high-speed collision sues mother of boy killed in crash
Man discovers massive whale bones along NJ beach
Transgender inmate sues to be moved to all-female prison
Request to pick up dog poop sparks racist 'Mexican' rant
Nor'easter #3? It's possible, but not likely
Show More
31 charged in drug ring in 2 states, foreign country
Police: Woman shoveling driveway struck, killed by husband's truck
'Pharma Bro' gets 7 years for fraud, cries in court
Former assistant teacher arrested on child sex crimes charges
Bullets strike Brooklyn childhood learning center
More News
Top Video
Simply NY: This is the go-to bookstore for star chefs
Adorable penguins take viral selfie
Man discovers massive whale bones along NJ beach
31 charged in drug ring in 2 states, foreign country
More Video