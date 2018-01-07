Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx.Gunfire erupted inside a home on Richardson Avenue in the Wakefield section at around 9 p.m. Saturday night.Police found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the back, a 47-year-old woman shot in the shoulder and a 47-year-old man shot in the neck.The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at Montefiore Hospital. The two other victims were taken to Jacobi Hospital.There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.----------