WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) --Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx.
Gunfire erupted inside a home on Richardson Avenue in the Wakefield section at around 9 p.m. Saturday night.
Police found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the back, a 47-year-old woman shot in the shoulder and a 47-year-old man shot in the neck.
The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at Montefiore Hospital. The two other victims were taken to Jacobi Hospital.
There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts