1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting inside home in the Bronx

One man was killed in a shooting inside a home in the Bronx.

WAKEFIELD, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Bronx.

Gunfire erupted inside a home on Richardson Avenue in the Wakefield section at around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

Police found a 21-year-old man who had been shot in the back, a 47-year-old woman shot in the shoulder and a 47-year-old man shot in the neck.

The 21-year-old was pronounced dead at Montefiore Hospital. The two other victims were taken to Jacobi Hospital.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
