1 dead, 3 rushed to hospital in Brooklyn shooting

Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 25-year-old is dead and three others were rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Brooklyn.

The shooting happened Saturday evening on East 51st Street and Kings Highway in East Flatbush.

Police are still trying to figure out the circumstances that led to the shooting.

A 25-year-ol man was found uninjured and is being questioned in the shooting.

Doctors expect the three shooting victims to survive.
