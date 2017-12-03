1 dead, 5 others injured after hit-and-run in South Ozone Park, Queens

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --
One person was killed and five others injured in a hit and run accident in Queens early Sunday.

Police say they have a man in custody and are questioning him.

According to the NYPD, the crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. after a stabbing at a hookah bar on Liberty Avenue in South Ozone Park.

Two men were stabbed and are hospitalized in stable condition.

A car then slammed into a group of six people, killing one of them.

Four others who were struck are in critical condition. Another is in stable condition. All were taken to Jamaica Hospital.

The names and ages of the people struck were not immediately available.

Police are looking for a white sedan in connection with the crash.

Police still were sorting out the details, but said there was a dispute before a man drove into the people.

There is no known nexus to terrorism, according to the NYPD.

