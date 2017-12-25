MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --One resident died in a second-alarm fire that tore through a Midtown Manhattan apartment Monday morning.
The fire broke out on the 35th floor of the Carnegie Mews high rise on West 56th Street just after 7:30 a.m.
One resident was pronounced dead in the fire apartment.
A firefighter was also treated for minor injuires.
The fire was contained to the fire apartment and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The building was not evacuated.
