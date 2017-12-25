One resident died in a second-alarm fire that tore through a Midtown Manhattan apartment Monday morning.The fire broke out on the 35th floor of the Carnegie Mews high rise on West 56th Street just after 7:30 a.m.One resident was pronounced dead in the fire apartment.A firefighter was also treated for minor injuires.The fire was contained to the fire apartment and the cause of the fire is under investigation.The building was not evacuated.----------