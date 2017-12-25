  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story

1 dead as fire tears through apartment at Midtown Manhattan high-rise

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was killed in an apartment fire in Midtown.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
One resident died in a second-alarm fire that tore through a Midtown Manhattan apartment Monday morning.

The fire broke out on the 35th floor of the Carnegie Mews high rise on West 56th Street just after 7:30 a.m.

One resident was pronounced dead in the fire apartment.

A firefighter was also treated for minor injuires.

The fire was contained to the fire apartment and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The building was not evacuated.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
fire deathMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman fatally struck by car while on way to Christmas Mass
Security tight for midnight Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Pope Francis delivers Christmas message, laments 'winds of war'
Daughter of Eric Garner in coma after suffering heart attack
Man critically injured after fire breaks out in his bedroom
President Trump takes note of who's naughty and nice at Christmas
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Some received their wish
FDNY employee charged in hit and run that killed student
Show More
'Real Housewives of New York City' star arrested
Woman fatally struck by car ID'd, 7-year-old daughter critical
Vigil for man killed in shooting outside Times Square bar
5 killed after plane attempted takeoff at airport 'socked in with fog'
65-year-old woman found dead in Long Island parking lot
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Vigil for man killed in shooting outside Times Square bar
Woman fatally struck by car ID'd, 7-year-old daughter critical
'Real Housewives of New York City' star arrested
More Video