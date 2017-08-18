1 dead in police-involved shooting in Bloomfield

An investigation is underway after a deadly police-involved shooting in Essex County, New Jersey, Friday morning.Police were responding to a report of domestic violence at a home on Greenbrook Drive in Bloomfield around 8 a.m.They reportedly discovered a woman who had been stabbed, and officers said a man in the home lunged at them with a knife.That man was shot twice and was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:30 a.m.The female was transported to an area hospital, where she is currently in stable condition.The suspect was identified as 60-year-old Leroy Frank. The female victim is 54 years old and the estranged wife of the suspect.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with additional information may contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Professional Standards Bureau at (862) 520-3700.