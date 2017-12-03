One person was killed and several others injured in a hit and run accident in Queens early Sunday.Police have a man in custody and are questioning him.According to police the crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. after a stabbing at a hookah bar on Liberty Avenue in South Ozone Park.A car then slammed into four people, killing one of them.Two of the injured are in critical condition. Another has minor injuries. All are at Jamaica Hospital.The names and ages of the people struck were not immediately available.Police are looking for a white sedan in connection with the crash.Police still were sorting out the details, but said there was a dispute before the man drove into the people.----------