1 dead when bus carrying Texas students plunges into Alabama ravine

Channelview band members on bus that crashed in ravine

LOXLEY, Alabama --
One person is dead after a charter tour bus carrying high school students on a trip from Disney World home to Texas plunged into a ravine near the Alabama-Florida line.

Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack said there were about 45 people were on board, and that the victims were brought to 10 hospitals in Alabama and Florida.

The sheriff said the bus entered the median on Interstate 10 and then fell into the 50-foot ravine Tuesday at about 5:30 a.m. It wasn't immediately clear why. The interstate was closed down in both directions after the crash.

It is believed there are at least 20 injuries. No information has been released about the fatality.

RAW VIDEO of bus after crashing into the ravine
Tour bus carrying Channelview students crashes in ravine


Channelview ISD released a statement about the crash Tuesday morning:

A charter bus transporting Channelview High School band students was involved in an accident on Interstate 10 in Alabama early this morning. At this time, details are limited. We are in contact with law enforcement in Alabama trying to obtain further information.

Call center for confirmed families
Baldwin County Alabama Call Center
251-972-6807

Channelview student talks to ABC13's Foti Kallergis about the moments the bus crashed
ABC13's Foti Kallergis talked to a Channelview student who was on the bus at the time of the crash.

Mother of Channelview student speaks to ABC13 about crash
Reporter Foti Kallergis talks to the mother of a boy who was on the bus at the time of the crash.


DeWayne Benson, who was on the bus, told Foti that he was sleeping just before the bus crashed.

"The band director was yelling 'hairy, hairy,' like in hairy situation," he said.

DeWayne was asleep until he heard the band director screaming. He told his sister that after the crash, they were passing around a cellphone someone found, taking turns calling their parents.
Raw video of bus after the crash
Tour bus carrying Channelview students crashes in ravine

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

