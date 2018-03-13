EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3209920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tour bus carrying Channelview students crashes in ravine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3209924" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Foti Kallergis talked to a Channelview student who was on the bus at the time of the crash.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3209932" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Reporter Foti Kallergis talks to the mother of a boy who was on the bus at the time of the crash.

This is a photo of DeWayne Benson, one of the @ChannelviewISD HS band members on the bus that crashed in Alabama on their way back from Disney World. @FotiABC13 talked to him about what happened. Watch: https://t.co/MxizCjC4P2 pic.twitter.com/OYNfQM4xcr — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) March 13, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3209920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tour bus carrying Channelview students crashes in ravine

One person is dead after a charter tour bus carrying high school students on a trip from Disney World home to Texas plunged into a ravine near the Alabama-Florida line.Baldwin County Sheriff Huey Hoss Mack said there were about 45 people were on board, and that the victims were brought to 10 hospitals in Alabama and Florida.The sheriff said the bus entered the median on Interstate 10 and then fell into the 50-foot ravine Tuesday at about 5:30 a.m. It wasn't immediately clear why. The interstate was closed down in both directions after the crash.It is believed there are at least 20 injuries. No information has been released about the fatality.Channelview ISD released a statement about the crash Tuesday morning:Baldwin County Alabama Call Center251-972-6807DeWayne Benson, who was on the bus, told Foti that he was sleeping just before the bus crashed."The band director was yelling 'hairy, hairy,' like in hairy situation," he said.DeWayne was asleep until he heard the band director screaming. He told his sister that after the crash, they were passing around a cellphone someone found, taking turns calling their parents.----------