1 fatally shot, 1 slashed by machete during fight in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

One person was killed and another was injured when a violent fight broke out in the lobby of a Brooklyn building.

Eyewitness News
FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
One person was killed and another was injured when a violent fight broke out in the lobby of a Brooklyn building.

A fight between two groups of men was reported in a building in the 500 block of Ocean Avenue in Flatbush early Friday morning.

Police say a man with a machete slashed a 23-year-old man in the arm.

Another man then opened fire and fatally shot a 24-year-old man in the back and leg. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingfightmachetestabbingFlatbushBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News