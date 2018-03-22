#FDNY is on scene of a blown transformer at 28 Liberty St in Manhattan. There are multiple buildings with high levels of CO. There is currently one non-life-threatening injury reported pic.twitter.com/j7WNdjBZDT — FDNY (@FDNY) March 22, 2018

Firefighters and utility crews are on the scene of two manhole explosions in Lower Manhattan.The first explosion was an underground transformer that caused a manhole fire in front of 53 Nassau Street at Maiden Lane.The FDNY received several 911 calls at 4:20 p.m. reporting a loud explosion with a smoke condition.There was one minor injury.About a half hour later a second manhole exploded on Liberty Street.The FDNY tweeted a photo of damage to the underground transformer vault caused by the explosion.Two buildings on Nassau Street were evacuated because of high carbon monoxide levels.The Federal Reserve building self-evacuated before the FDNY arrived when the first explosion happened.Some streets in the area have been closed off as crews respond to the situation.Con Ed is at the scene making the necessary repairs. The utility says that following snowstorms, salt used to treat the streets can get underground and corrode equipment, which can spark manhole fires.----------