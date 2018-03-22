1 hurt in 2 manhole explosions in Lower Manhattan; 2 buildings evacuated

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Nelson has the latest on the Lower Manhattan manhole explosions.

Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
Firefighters and utility crews are on the scene of two manhole explosions in Lower Manhattan.

The first explosion was an underground transformer that caused a manhole fire in front of 53 Nassau Street at Maiden Lane.

The FDNY received several 911 calls at 4:20 p.m. reporting a loud explosion with a smoke condition.

There was one minor injury.

About a half hour later a second manhole exploded on Liberty Street.

The FDNY tweeted a photo of damage to the underground transformer vault caused by the explosion.


Two buildings on Nassau Street were evacuated because of high carbon monoxide levels.

The Federal Reserve building self-evacuated before the FDNY arrived when the first explosion happened.

Some streets in the area have been closed off as crews respond to the situation.

Con Ed is at the scene making the necessary repairs. The utility says that following snowstorms, salt used to treat the streets can get underground and corrode equipment, which can spark manhole fires.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
manhole explosionLower ManhattanManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
At least 3 fatalities as a result of nor'easter's snow
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow fell across the New York area
Tribal court orders return of baby to her parents
Toys "R" Us founder Charles Lazarus dies
Chase suspect in custody after wild 90-minute pursuit
Hotel video shows Las Vegas gunman 'normal' before mass shooting
Actor known for playing Bozo the Clown dies at 89
Hudson rail tunnel gets boost from Congressional spending bill
Show More
Toys 'R' Us set to begin massive liquidation sale
Trump replacing H.R. McMaster as national security adviser
Sidewalk smoking may soon be illegal in parts of NYC
Dow tanks more than 700 points amid fears of China trade war
New York, New Jersey airport workers to see wages nearly double
More News
Top Video
Skeletal remains found in 50-year search for missing woman
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Heartwarming moment during snowball fight between kids, NYPD
At least 3 fatalities as a result of nor'easter's snow
More Video