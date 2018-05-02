1 injured when part of building crashes down onto street in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
One person was injured when part of a building went crashing down onto a sidewalk in Brooklyn Wednesday.

It happened at about 2 p.m. at a three-story building on Church Avenue just off Nostrand Avenue in East Flatbush.

The Department of Buildings says a brick parapet wall and store sign collapsed onto the sidewalk below.

One woman suffered a minor leg injury but refused medical attention at the scene.

The FDNY had to keep people inside of the store until they could secure the scene and make sure there would be no additional collapse.

The Department of Buildings is investigating the structural stability of the building as well as the stability of neighboring properties at 2829 Church Avenue, 2833 Church Avenue and 2837 Church Avenue.

