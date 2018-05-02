1 injured after wall, gate crash down onto street in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --Part of a wall and a roll-down gate suddenly went crashing down onto a sidewalk in Brooklyn Wednesday.
It happened at about 2 p.m. on Church Street in East Flatbush.
At least one person suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention at the scene.
Eyewitnesses say people are being kept inside the building over safety concerns, but that has not yet been confirmed by the FDNY.
