1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Garden State Parkway toll plaza crash

Shannon Sohn has more on the deadly accident from Union, New Jersey.

Eyewitness News
UNION, New Jersey (WABC) --
One person was killed and another was seriously injured after a wild crash at a New Jersey toll plaza.

The accident happened at 2:30 p.m. in Lane 4 at the Union Toll Plaza. The toll plaza is in the northbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway.

At least four cars were involved in the accident.

The accident caused extensive delays in the northbound lanes of the Parkway.

