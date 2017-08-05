  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!

1 man killed, 1 injured when motorcycles crash in Linden, New Jersey

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities say one man was killed and another injured when their motorcycles crashed in New Jersey Friday night.

The accident happened at about 11:50 p.m. at the intersection of Route 1 and Morses Mill Road in Linden.

Police say 34-year-old Waldemar Aguilar and 34-year-old Samuel Hernandez, both of Brooklyn, were riding with a group of motorcycles when they entered a turn and lost control.

Aguilar's motorcycle collided with a Honda Accord while it was stopped at the light. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.

Hernandez's motorcycle was also involved in the accident. He was taken to Newark University Hospital in serious but stable condition.

No one in the Accord was hurt.

Parts of I-278 westbound and Route 1 south were closed during the investigation, but have since been reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
motorcycle accidentcrashnew jersey newsLinden
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
3 women, 1 child hurt after shooting and crash in the Bronx
Crews search for kite surfer missing in Sandy Hook Bay
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar
Bronx vendor out of hospital after vicious attack
Martin Shkreli livestreams on YouTube following fraud conviction
3 US Marines missing after aircraft crashes off coast of Australia
CT father facing deportation ordered to leave US by Tuesday
Surveillance drone to fly at Trump golf course in NJ during visit
Show More
Baby sitters accused of putting flea-infested kids in U-Haul
'Summer Streets' event kicks off Saturday in Manhattan
Metro-North conductor arrested after argument with MTA officers
"Amazing!" Homecoming for boy injured in crash
Politicians get an earful from commuters on subway tour
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos