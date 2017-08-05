Authorities say one man was killed and another injured when their motorcycles crashed in New Jersey Friday night.The accident happened at about 11:50 p.m. at the intersection of Route 1 and Morses Mill Road in Linden.Police say 34-year-old Waldemar Aguilar and 34-year-old Samuel Hernandez, both of Brooklyn, were riding with a group of motorcycles when they entered a turn and lost control.Aguilar's motorcycle collided with a Honda Accord while it was stopped at the light. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital a short time later.Hernandez's motorcycle was also involved in the accident. He was taken to Newark University Hospital in serious but stable condition.No one in the Accord was hurt.Parts of I-278 westbound and Route 1 south were closed during the investigation, but have since been reopened.The crash remains under investigation by the Linden Police Traffic Bureau.