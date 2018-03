Two people were struck, one fatally, in the Bronx early Monday morning.The pedestrians were struck on Third Avenue just before 5:30 a.m.One of the pedestrians was pronounced dead at the scene. A second was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.The driver of the vehicle fled on foot, and police are looking for him.The suspect was described as a 5'5" tall, 150 pounds, wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans.