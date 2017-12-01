The Passaic County sheriffs office loaded up a group of people believed to have been inside of the pool hall. They were loaded into a bus and taken elsewhere. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/f4emG5KSgH — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) December 1, 2017

One person has been shot at a pool hall in New Jersey.The shooting occurred just before 3 a.m. at Paterson Billiards on Market Street near Church Street in Paterson.When police were called to the building, they found one man who was shot on the second floor. He was rushed to the hospital. Employees inside say that two people got into an argument and one shot the other.Officials are searching for a stolen Mercedes seen leaving the scene.No arrests have been made.While the streets are not closed to traffic, officials are asking people not to walk on the same side of the street as the pool hall.