1 stabbed on street in Midtown Manhattan; FedEx driver in custody

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man was stabbed on the street in Midtown Manhattan Monday afternoon, and a suspect who police say is a FedEx driver is in custody.

The incident happened at 33rd Street and Fifth Avenue just after 1 p.m.

Police say the 28-year-old victim was stabbed in the back multiple times and rushed to Bellevue Hospital.

He is expected to survive.

The 22-year-old suspect, a FedEx employee, was quickly taken into custody.

Police said both men work in the area.

The circumstances of the stabbing are not yet known.

