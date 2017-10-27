10-year-old arrested after joy ride police chase in Ohio

A 10-year-old boy was arrested in Ohio after leading police on a high-speed chase. (KTRK)

CLEVELAND, Ohio --
A 10-year-old boy was arrested in Ohio after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Police said the kid stole his mother's boyfriend's car and went on a joy ride on a busy highway. He was going about 100 mph.

Ohio State police tried to stop the boy, but he refused.

"Motioned for him to pull over and the child shook his head and said 'no' and continued driving," the officer said.

The chase lasted about 45 miles before a trooper rammed the car, sending it crashing through a metal barrier and into a ditch.

Police said the boy kicked one trooper and spit in the face of another as he was arrested.

The boy later said he stole the car because he was bored.

