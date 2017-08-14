  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: Neil deGrasse Tyson leads solar eclipse discussion at Museum of Natural History

10,000 gallons of illegal alcohol seized at Mexico resorts

Illegal alcohol seized at tourist hot spots in Mexico

MEXICO --
Authorities confiscated 10,000 gallons of illegal alcohol from tourist hot spots in Mexico.

Officials raided 31 resorts and nightclubs after reports of counterfeit liquor being served to customers.

Two bars were shut down, including a lobby bar where 20-year-old Abbey Connor of Wisconsin allegedly drank tainted alcohol and later drowned in a pool during a family vacation in January.

Connor was found facedown in the pool at Iberostar Paraiso resort in Playa del Carmen. Her brother suffered a concussion. He said he doesn't remember what happened and there were reportedly no cameras.

The popular Fat Tuesday bar in Cancun has been temporarily shut down.

