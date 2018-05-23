11-year-old boy falls from 7th floor balcony in Hackensack

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson has the latest on the seventh-floor balcony fall.

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) --
An 11-year-old boy somehow fell from a seventh-floor balcony in New Jersey Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say it happened around 12:30 p.m. at a building on the east side of the Excelsior apartment complex on Prospect Avenue in Hackensack.

Hacksensack firefighters responded to the scene and found the fifth-grader on the third-floor roof of the building next door. He had landed on the roof of a restaurant, which broke his fall.

Someone rushed into the restaurant to tell them that the child had fallen, and to call for help.

He was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical but stable condition. He suffered a broken pelvis and a broken nose.

His mother is at the hospital with her son. Their identities are not being released at this time.

There were no signs of a broken rail or any obvious indications of a problem with the balcony.

The building is located on the same block as Hackensack University Medical Center, so the response was rapid.

The reason for the fall is under investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fallHackensackBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on Brooklyn street
PD: Lenny Dykstra arrested with drugs after Uber dispute
Police: Friars catch drunk couple having sex outside church
Border patrol detains grandfather with stage 4 cancer after cruise docks
Federal judge rules Trump cannot block Twitter users
'Shark Tank' producer goes after con artist who stung him
Judge orders man, 30, to move out of parents' home
Motorcyclist struck by SUV in West Side road rage dispute
Show More
Fleet Week celebration kicks off with Parade of Ships
Teen with autism runs among traffic along I-95
More families of slain Sandy Hook children sue Alex Jones
MTA unveils 'Fast Forward' plan to modernize subway system
Trump visits Long Island for event on defeating MS-13
More News