11-year-old girl burned by boiling water in the Bronx to be honored by FDNY

A girl burned by boiling water in the Bronx will be honored by the FDNY.

BRONX (WABC) --
The girl who suffered major facial burns during a prank in the Bronx will receive a special honor Thursday.

11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt will be sworn in as an honorary firefighter in Brooklyn by New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

She will also get to spend the afternoon with members of New York's Bravest, and take a tour of the firehouse.
In August, Jamoneisha was badly burned after a girl threw boiling water on her during a joke gone wrong at a sleepover on Findlay Avenue.
