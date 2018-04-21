13 injured after explosion, fire destroy New Jersey home

Thirteen people were seriously injured after an explosion and fire destroyed a New Jersey home Saturday morning.Woodbridge Township residents said they heard a loud bang and saw flames shooting out of the home on Vernon Way around 9:50 a.m.When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was engulfed in flames. One neighbor said the entire bottom floor of the house was engulfed in a matter of seconds.The cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.Police say the blast happened during a birthday party.----------