13 injured after explosion, fire destroy New Jersey home

WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --Thirteen people were seriously injured after an explosion and fire destroyed a New Jersey home Saturday morning.
Woodbridge Township residents said they heard a loud bang and saw flames shooting out of the home on Vernon Way around 9:50 a.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene, the home was engulfed in flames. One neighbor said the entire bottom floor of the house was engulfed in a matter of seconds.
The cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.
Police say the blast happened during a birthday party.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts