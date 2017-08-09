HEROIN

13 heroin/opioid overdose deaths reported on Staten Island in 3 weeks

Stock photo of a drug syringe and a spoon with cooked heroin. (iStock)

More than a dozen people on Staten Island have died from drug overdoses connected with heroin and opioids in the last three weeks, the district attorney said Wednesday.

Richmond County DA Michael McMahan said there's been a "marked increase" in overdoses in the last few weeks, with a total of 29 since July 17.

In all, 13 people have died and another 16 have been saved by Naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of opioid medication.

"Staten Island is still in the grip of a deadly heroin and opioid epidemic that's killing our loved ones and neighbors every day," McMahon said in a news release. "The community can also help fight back by reporting illegal drug activity in their neighborhood to my office or the NYPD."

Community members can also send anonymous tips by calling the drug hotline at 718-876-5839 or through the DA's website http://rcda.nyc.gov/initiatives/drugs.html

The DA's office has provided information on the website SIHOPE.org.
