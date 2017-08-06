A 14-month-old boy was struck and killed after being run over by a cab in Monsey, officials say.Just before 5 p.m. Sunday the Toyota Prius taxi had picked up a fare on Johanna Lane, and was backing up from a driveway when it struck the child. Officials say the child was a resident of the home from which the taxi fare was picked up.The boy was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries, but was later pronounced dead.The driver of the taxi remained on the scene. No charges were filed, but the investigation continues.