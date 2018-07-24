14-year-old boy hurt in Long Island hit and run; driver sought

It happened in West Hempstead, Nassau County. (Shutterstock)

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) --
Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who injured a teenager in Nassau County.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday as the 14-year-old boy was in the intersection of Eagle Avenue and Cleveland Street in West Hempstead.

Police say the driver of a light-colored four-door sedan hit the teen and kept going.

The teen suffered a broken leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

