Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who injured a teenager in Nassau County.It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday as the 14-year-old boy was in the intersection of Eagle Avenue and Cleveland Street in West Hempstead.Police say the driver of a light-colored four-door sedan hit the teen and kept going.The teen suffered a broken leg.Anyone with information is asked to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.----------