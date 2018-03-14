RECALL

Ford recalls almost 1.4 million cars after reports of steering wheels detaching

EMBED </>More Videos

Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheel can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DETROIT --
Under pressure from U.S. regulators, Ford is recalling nearly 1.4 million midsize cars in North America because the steering wheels can detach from the steering column and drivers could lose control.

The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2014 through 2018 model years.

Ford says steering wheel bolts can loosen over time. The company says it knows of two crashes and one injury caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the bolts with longer ones that have more aggressive threads and a nylon patch to stop them from coming loose. Owners will be notified by mail the week of April 30, and parts are expected to be available by then.

Just over 1.3 million cars in the U.S. are being recalled, with the rest in Canada and Mexico.

The recall comes about five months after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into steering wheels falling off of Fusions from the 2014 through 2016 model years.

The safety agency said in documents that it began the probe after receiving three complaints, including one from a driver from Georgia who reported that the steering wheel in a 2015 Fusion fell into their lap when turning into a gas station.

Two other people reported that the bolt attaching the wheel to the steering column came loose while driving and had to be retightened at a repair shop. At the time the agency had no reports of crashes or injuries.

Ford isn't the only manufacturer to issue a recall for steering wheels coming off. In February, Hyundai recalled 43,900 vehicles which were at risk of the steering wheel breaking away from the steering column. That recall affected the 2018 Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport SUVs.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
recallfordcar crashsafetyu.s. & worldbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Recall issued for Instant Pot multicooker due to fire hazard
Woman blames dog food for schnauzer's death
Panera Bread recalling cream cheese after listeria concerns
1 dead after romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak in U.S.
More recall
Top Stories
1-year-old girl among 4 found fatally shot inside apartment
NYPD: Man used dumbbell to kill possible sex partner
Exclusive: Mother of limo crash victim plans charity 5k
High school student denied school bus ride because of outfit
'He couldn't breathe:' Family speaks out after dog dies on flight
Local students join nationwide walkout to protest gun violence
Ex-boyfriend arrested in connection with SUNY student's death
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
Show More
WWE star Jeff Hardy charged with drunk driving
Reports: Toys R Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
Parents of NYC helicopter crash victim sue pilot for negligence
No fare hikes, NJ Gov. Phil Murphy reassures commuters
Democrat clings to lead in PA House race; GOP eyes recount
More News
Top Video
Woman uses videos, humor to create full-time YouTube career
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
'He couldn't breathe:' Family speaks out after dog dies on flight
Teacher accused of feeding puppy to turtle in front of students
More Video