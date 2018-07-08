COLLAPSE

15 injured, including children, in Connecticut porch collapse

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a porch has collapsed at a Connecticut home and witnesses say a group of people at a party there, including children, fell through the floor.

HARTFORD, Connecticut --
Police say a porch has collapsed at a Connecticut home and witnesses say a group of people at a party there, including children, fell through the floor.

Hartford police confirmed Saturday night's collapse at the two-story house. A spokesman didn't know if there were injuries.
The Hartford Courant reports that witnesses say as many as 15 people were on the porch when the floor gave way. It happened around 9 p.m.

Emergency crews are taking several people to the hospital, including an infant. Their conditions weren't immediately known.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
collapsechild injuredHartfordConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
COLLAPSE
Mom killed in NJ house collapse died shielding daughter
CT house repaired after Superstorm Sandy falls off pilings
Businesses struggle to recover after NJ strip mall collapse
Woman killed, daughters injured in NJ house collapse
More collapse
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News