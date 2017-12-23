Police searching for suspect who sexually assaulted and robbed teen in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest on this story from East Harlem.

By
EAST NEW YORK, Brookyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man who sexually assaulted and robbed a teenager in Brooklyn.

Investigators say this started as a friendly encounter but then turned very violent.

According to cops the 15-year-old victim met the suspect around Berriman Street and Hedgeman Avenue on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

She then followed the 23-year-old man into a basement apartment nearby to hang out.

Take a look at this surveillance video of the suspect released by police.
EMBED More News Videos

Police released surveillance video of a suspect sought in the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Brooklyn.



It's in that basement apartment where investigators say he raped her.

They say he then punched and stole her cellphone and jewelry.

After the vicious attack he fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is about 5'11" tall, 190 lbs., last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
raperobberyEast New YorkBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Arrest in robbery spree targeting women in Manhattan
Miss America leadership resigns in email scandal
Powerball, Mega Millions jackpots swell to combined $550M
Police ID man sought in shooting outside Times Square bar
Woman fatally hit by car, child injured in Yaphank
Man arrested in hit-and-run of little boy in Kiryas Joel
Search on for robber who attacked man with hammer
Last-minute shoppers hit stores on 'Super Saturday'
Show More
2 men dead in shooting in front of Long Island home
AccuWeather: Christmas shaping up as a mix of wet and white
Cuomo: Pre-pay property taxes now to keep deduction
Porch pirates steal child's life saving medicine
Prosecutor: 'No doubt' gunman was targeting police officers in Pa.
More News
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Arrest in robbery spree targeting women in Manhattan
Last-minute shoppers hit stores on 'Super Saturday'
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video