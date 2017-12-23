EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2816978" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police released surveillance video of a suspect sought in the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Police are searching for the man who sexually assaulted and robbed a teenager in Brooklyn.Investigators say this started as a friendly encounter but then turned very violent.According to cops the 15-year-old victim met the suspect around Berriman Street and Hedgeman Avenue on Tuesday at 5 p.m.She then followed the 23-year-old man into a basement apartment nearby to hang out.Take a look at this surveillance video of the suspect released by police.It's in that basement apartment where investigators say he raped her.They say he then punched and stole her cellphone and jewelry.After the vicious attack he fled in an unknown direction.The suspect is about 5'11" tall, 190 lbs., last seen wearing all black clothing.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)----------