SOMERS, New York (WABC) --Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash in Westchester County.
New York State Police said Reece Ferrara, of Somers, was driving an all-terrain vehicle around 11:30 a.m. Friday on Blackberry Hill Road when he struck a concrete mailbox pillar.
Ferrara was ejected from the ATV.
He was taken to Westchester Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.
