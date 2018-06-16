TEEN KILLED

15-year-old killed after ATV crash in Westchester Co.

(Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
SOMERS, New York (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash in Westchester County.

New York State Police said Reece Ferrara, of Somers, was driving an all-terrain vehicle around 11:30 a.m. Friday on Blackberry Hill Road when he struck a concrete mailbox pillar.

Ferrara was ejected from the ATV.

He was taken to Westchester Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
atvteen killedSomersWestchester CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TEEN KILLED
Heartbroken brother speaks out about killing of Bronx teen
Bronx bodega where 'Junior' was murdered up for sale
Justice for Junior: Street to be renamed for slain teen
Arrest in case of Brooklyn teen killed 1 day after 16th birthday
Teen killed, 42-year-old man injured in Brooklyn shooting
More teen killed
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News