16 injured in Bronx compactor fire inside apartment building

Eyewitness News
KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
A smoky fire in the Bronx injured at least 16 people, including several children.

The fire broke out in a compactor in an apartment building on Heath Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights at around midnight, early Friday.

The fire was extinguished, but firefighters responded to numerous calls of smoke throughout the building.

More than a half dozen people were treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation and released. Three were listed in serious but stable condition.

Two firefighters also suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

