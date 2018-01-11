16-year-old victim, suspect ID'd in stabbing at New Rochelle Dunkin' Donuts

EMBED </>More Videos

Marcus Solis reports on 16-year-old victim stabbed at New Rochelle Dunkin' Donuts

Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) --
Grief counselors and extra security are on hand at a Westchester County school Thursday after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death off-campus.

The stabbing happened inside the Dunkin' Donuts on North Avenue in New Rochelle just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the incident began with a confrontation nearby on North Avenue involving five or six young people, the teen and her male companion. It continued at the Dunkin' Donuts.

There was an argument, according to police, that ended with one girl stabbing the victim twice in the left side with what police believe is a steak knife.

The victim, identified as Valeree Megan Schwab, was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center. She later died at the hospital.


Students tell Eyewitness News the victim was being bullied and fought back, spraying those harassing her with pepper spray, and that is when she was stabbed.

They are all believed to be New Rochelle High School students, with the incident happening about a half mile away from the school.

Police have identified a suspect, 16-year-old Z'inah Brown, of Yonkers, and they are encouraging her to surrender.


The school district released the following statement:

"The City School District of New Rochelle is saddened by the incident on North Avenue today in which a New Rochelle High School student was stabbed. The student was not in school today and the incident did not happen on school grounds. New Rochelle High School and School District officials are cooperating fully with the New Rochelle Police Department in this matter. The High School and District will make counselors, social workers and other professionals available for students and staff who require assistance for as long as is necessary. All other information about the incident should come from the New Rochelle Police Department."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Rochelle Police Department's General Investigations Unit at 914-654-2270.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
stabbingdunkin' donutsstudent diesNew RochelleWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
16-year-old girl fatally stabbed during dispute inside Dunkin' Donuts
Top Stories
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Ulster County
A rough day for NJ Transit
More than a dozen alleged MS-13 members arrested
NYC Council members arrested during immigration protest
Armed standoff ends in New Jersey, schools closed for day
Dog dies at NJ PetSmart grooming appointment
Police: Man lived with girlfriend's body for at least a month
Walmart to raise starting pay, issue $1,000 bonuses
Show More
Arrest in hit-and-run that killed elderly woman leaving church
Suspect robs elderly woman, 4-year-old girl on UWS
Missouri governor: I cheated on my wife
Man charged in sex assault of woman using walker a level 3 sex offender
Suspect critical after double murder-attempted suicide in Bronx
More News
Top Video
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Ulster County
NYC Council members arrested during immigration protest
Eyewitness News Update
More than a dozen alleged MS-13 members arrested
More Video