1641st victim of 9/11 attack on World Trade Center identified

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The New York City Medical Examiner has identified a victim of the World Trade Center terror attack for the first time in more than two years.

One thousand, six hundred and forty one people have now been identified since the attack on September 11, 2001.

The medical examiner continues to try to identify all 2,753 victims of the disaster.

The identification of the latest victim was confirmed through DNA retesting of remains recovered in 2001.

The name of the man is being withheld at the request of his family.

The identification of the man is the first of a World Trade Center victim since March 2015. Some 1,112 victims, or 40% of those who died, remain unidentified.
