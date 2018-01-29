17-foot python bites young girl at outdoors expo

EMBED </>More Videos

A 4-year-old girl was bitten by a python at a Schaumburg outdoors expo Saturday. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
SCHAUMBURG, Illinois --
A 4-year-old girl was bitten by a 17-foot python this week while at an outdoors travel expo.

Police in Illinois said the girl suffered one bite to the neck and chest area at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo. The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, which was the first day of the expo at Schaumburg Convention Center.

The girl, who was with her family, was petting the python at the snake exhibit when the snake struck.

"We have three grandkids, you know we worry about our dog biting our grandkids," said Expo attendee Janie Tiffany. "But to have a python bite a little 4-year-old girl, I would be devastated if I was the mother.

The incident is under investigation. There has been no word on what the circumstances were with the snake or its handler at the time of the incident.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
snake
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officials: Child shot by another child playing with gun
AccuWeather: Winter makes a comeback
Friends remember woman found dead in backseat of car
Bronx parents charged after child found living in squalor
Report: Employees fired after delivering raw meat using shopping carts
Body recovered after fire tears through New Jersey home
End of an era as Manhattan movie theater closes
Family: Dispute spurred shooting that left 5 dead at car wash
Show More
1 dead, 2 wounded when gunmen open fire on car at light
Woman found dead in back seat after NJ crash ID'd
Vigil held for teen fatally struck while riding bike in Brooklyn
Man charged with abandoning injured dog on street corner
Ingvar Kamprad, founder of global furniture empire IKEA, dies at 91
More News
Top Video
1 dead, 2 wounded when gunmen open fire on car at light
Bronx parents charged after child found living in squalor
Staten Island teen reaches retweet goal for Mets prom
Sanctuary-seeking immigrants say homes targeted by thieves
More Video