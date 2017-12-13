2 accused of using stolen credit card to go skydiving on Long Island

SHIRLEY, Long Island (WABC) --
Two people accused of using a stolen credit card to go skydiving on Long Island are now facing charges.

21-year old Abass Ibrahim and 19- year old Maryam Burkes turned themselves in to police after seeing pictures from their stunt on the news.

Police say they used a stolen credit card belonging to a male victim from the State of Washington to purchase sky diving trips at Skydive Long Island in Shirley in June.

The pair is accused of using the stolen credit card not just to pay for the skydive but also video of their adventure.

They're both facing identity theft charges.
