2 arrested in beating, robbery of pregnant woman in the Bronx

Two women are under arrest in the Bronx, accused of the brutal robbery of a pregnant woman. 18-year-old Serenity Dunham and 27-year-old Tiffany Nurse are charged with robbery and assault.Police say they were caught on surveillance video Feb. 1 beating a woman who's seven months pregnant in the stairwell of a Third Avenue apartment building.They then allegedly stole the victim's cell phone.The woman and her unborn baby were not seriously hurt.