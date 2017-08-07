  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW: Mayor discusses new plan to tax NYC's wealthiest to fund subway repairs
  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!

2 Texas Boy Scouts killed after boat hits power line

EMBED </>More Videos

Three boys were electrocuted when their catamaran sailboat hit a power line during a Boy Scouts camping trip.

MARION COUNTY, Texas --
Two boys with the Hallsville Boy Scouts were killed and one is in the hospital after their sailboat hit a power line in Texas Saturday afternoon.

According to Texas Game Warden Quint Balkcom, three boys were electrocuted when their catamaran sailboat hit a power line. Those onboard appear to have been electrocuted as a result.

All three were wearing personal flotation devices at the time of the accident.

"It was tragic scene," said Balkcom.

Officials at the Lake O'The Pines Marina say that the Hallsville Boy Scouts were camping there.

Officials said one of the boys was taken by Life Flight to a hospital in Shreveport. His condition is unknown at this time.

The identities of the three boys have not been released at this time.

KLTV reports that game wardens are currently investigating.

Related Topics:
boy scoutsboy scouts of americaaccidentelectrocutionTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Lawsuit claims Usher failed to warn 2 women, 1 man about herpes
Prosecutor: Police fatally shoot man who stabbed 3 people
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Heavy rain moves in
14-month-old boy killed after being run over by cab
Mayor calls for tax on wealthiest 1 percent to fund subway repairs
Swimmer who died ID'd as incoming Cornell student from Bronx
Young girl holds lemonade stand for boy battling cancer
Don Baylor, former MVP and manager of year, dies at 68
Show More
NY State Sen. John Flanagan says he completed alcohol treatment
Cook charged with stabbing fellow cook at restaurant in Jersey City
New video shows aftermath of extreme turbulence on Philly plane
8 lost Purple Hearts being returned to families in NYC
Taylor Swift expected to testify in groping case
More News
Top Video
Prosecutor: Police fatally shoot man who stabbed 3 people
Hikers capture terrifying encounter with mountain lion on video
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video