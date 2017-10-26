RIDGEFIELD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Two men have been charged after a car crashed into a New Jersey home and trapped a 94 year old woman inside during an apparent case of road rage.
Police say a white Mercedes lost control and slammed into the house in Ridgefield Park Wednesday.
The driver, 19-year-old Angel Feliz of Guttenberg, was charged with assault by auto.
The passenger, 19-year-old Michael Vivar of North Bergen, was charged with hindering apprehension.
They were released and given a future court date.
Workers tried to patch up the hole in the house on Brewster Ave. Wednesday night, but it was a pretty big hole.
"We were sitting over here and I hear a big bang," said Carmen Roman, a witness.
"Two cars zooming really fast, flooring it, and we hear a really loud crash," said Ibrahim Omar, a witness. "We walk outside and I see one car stuck inside the porch of the house on fire."
What started, according to police as a road rage incident after an accident on nearby Route 46 had wound up on Brewster Ave.
The white Mercedes SUV lost control and slammed into the house, trapping the elderly woman who lived there inside. Roman was trying to get her out.
"The guy was telling me to leave the porch because the car was going to explode. I was like, 'I don't care, I got to get Miss McClacken out of here. So then he helped me break everything there so we could pull Miss McClacken out,'" Roman said.
The woman who was trapped inside could be seen being treated later by medics.
But in the meantime, witnesses and the police say, the driver of the SUV was leaving the scene in another car.
"They took off really fast, everyone told them to stop but they took off," Omar said.
Neighbors were just getting home from work.
"There was a van in my fence as well, so apparently these guys were chasing each other or something like that, that's what the officers said," said Rasheed Lawrence, a neighbor.