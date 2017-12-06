2 charged in violent home invasion attempt in Queens

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) --Two men are facing charges for a violent attempted home invasion in Queens
Police say 22-year-old Avery Mitchell and 23-year-old Donte Frasier were seen on surveillance video trying to shove their way into a home in Hollis.
They told a 12-year-old they were delivering a package.
When the homeowner pushed the men out of the house, police say Frasier shot him with a BB or pellet gun. He was treated for a minor injury.
Police have not said whether the men are linked to a similar home invasion one day earlier.
