2 charged in violent home invasion attempt in Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Two men have been charged with an attempted home invasion in Queens.

Eyewitness News
HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) --
Two men are facing charges for a violent attempted home invasion in Queens

Police say 22-year-old Avery Mitchell and 23-year-old Donte Frasier were seen on surveillance video trying to shove their way into a home in Hollis.

They told a 12-year-old they were delivering a package.

When the homeowner pushed the men out of the house, police say Frasier shot him with a BB or pellet gun. He was treated for a minor injury.

Police have not said whether the men are linked to a similar home invasion one day earlier.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
home invasionrobberyarrestHollisQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
4 doctors among 20 charged in massive fraud scheme
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital
Woman arrested after driving with sign through car roof
Toddlers rushed to hospital after ingesting heroin
Reward offered in fatal Monroe Township hit-and-run
Major delays at inbound GWB due to emergency construction
ACCUWEATHER: Blast of colder air on the way
Show More
LI college student dies from drugs and alcohol
Wildfire threatens several thousand homes in Southern California
NYPD: Teen raped 16-year-old classmate in school stairwell
6 airlines at LaGuardia Airport changing terminals
Man killed in front of family during robbery in driveway
More News
Top Video
This NYC exhibit puts your senses to the test
Close call at JFK as plane comes in on wrong runway
Toddlers rushed to hospital after ingesting heroin
Trump to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital
More Video