2 young children killed, two women injured by driver in Brooklyn

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Two young children were killed and two women were injured when they were struck by a car in Brooklyn.

The incident happened at 9th Street and Fifth Avenue in the Park Slope section around 1 p.m.

Authorities say the young victims were a 4-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy.

The little girl's 34-year-old mother was also struck by the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is now stable and expected to survive.

Officials say another 34-year-old woman was also struck and is said to be stable.

"We do not exactly know what happened yet, there is a full investigation underway. But I will state the obvious, this loss of life is tragic, painful for all of us, particularly those of us who are parents," NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

After striking the victims, the driver crossed into an oncoming lane and crashed into a parked vehicle, officials say.

Kemberly Richardson tweeted exclusive video of the incident:



The 44-year-old driver was taken into custody.


