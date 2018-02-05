NTSB on scene of South Carolina Amtrak-CSX train collision. pic.twitter.com/oubbUFg28J — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) February 4, 2018

An Amtrak passenger train slammed into a freight train parked on a side track in South Carolina early Sunday, killing two Amtrak crew members and injuring nearly everyone on board, authorities said. It was the third deadly wreck involving Amtrak in less than two months.The Silver Star was on its way from New York to Miami with 139 people aboard around 2:45 a.m. when it plowed into the CSX train at an estimated 59 mph, Gov. Henry McMaster said. The crash happened around a switchyard about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of Columbia.A switch in a wrong position appears to be the likely cause of a deadly head-on train collision.The National Transportation Safety Board sent investigators to the scene."There were bodies everywhere, the seats came up off the floor," a passenger said.Two Amtrak workers, the conductor and an engineer, died in the crash."It just derailed. I just felt it go up and i was on the floor," a passenger said. "I didn't remember much after that. The impact was bad. It ripped my chair right off the floor."Investigators say a track switch was set in a position that forced the Amtrak train off the main track and onto a side track where a parked freight train sat.According to Amtrak, signals were down and the owner of the tracks freight rail company CSX was in charge of the tracks and traffic."Was aligned for the train coming down this way to be diverted into the siding," said Robert Sumwalt, NTSB Chairman. "Bottom line, CSX train is parked in the siding."The investigation is ongoing with NTSB investigators on the scene."We have not been able to find the event recorder at this time, the event data recorder for either train," Sumwalt said. "So we do not know until we get the event recorders if there, if Amtrak train applied brakes."The freight company offered condolences to the families of those who were killed and said it is "working with the investigative team."On Wednesday, a chartered Amtrak train carrying Republican members of Congress to a strategy retreat slammed into a garbage truck at a crossing in rural Virginia, killing one person in the truck and injuring six others.And on Dec. 18, an Amtrak train ran off the rails along a curve during its inaugural run on a route south of Tacoma, Washington, killing three people and injuring dozens. It was going nearly 80 mph, more than twice the speed limit.After the latest crash, Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said the nation's railroads must be made safer, declaring, "Business as usual must end." He said proven technology, including positive train control, cannot continue to be delayed.Positive train control can automatically slow or stop speeding trains. Regulators have been pushing for years for such equipment, and some railroads have installed it, but the deadline has been pushed back repeatedly at the industry's request.The worst train crash in recent South Carolina history took place in 2005 when a freight engineer parked a train on a side track near a textile mill in Graniteville and forgot to flip the switch back to the main track.A freight train passing through went barreling down the side track and slammed into the parked train, killing nine people, most of them millworkers choked by chorine gas leaking from a damaged tanker car.(Some information from the Associated Press)----------