2 found fatally stabbed in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --Two people were found fatally stabbed in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.
The victims were found around 3:30 p.m. inside 1480 Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush.
According to witnesses at the scene, the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered on the third floor.
The first floor is a vacant store, but there are two floors of apartments above.
Authorities say the incident is being investigated as a murder suicide.
