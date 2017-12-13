Two men are in custody, and police are searching for two others, possibly armed, who fled from a rollover crash in Rye.The suspects, believed to be attempting to steal cars, crashed their Lexus SUV into a police car on Johnson Place just before 3 a.m.Two men in the car were taken into custody, and two others fled the scene on foot.Police launched a large search for the suspects, scouring the woods around the Marshlands Conservancy.Because of the ongoing search, Rye Neck schools asked parents to be alert and decided that Middle School and High School students are not allowed to leave the building to go to the gym and won't have outdoor recess as long as their lockout is in place.