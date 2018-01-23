2 in custody after NYPD officer hit by brick in Queens

Two people are in custody after an NYPD officer was hit in the head with a brick while responding to a call in Queens Tuesday.Officers were called to a construction site near 59th Street and Maspeth Avenue in Maspeth just after 1 p.m.At some point during the incident, one of the officers was hit with the brick and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The officer is expected to be OK.It's not clear yet if the brick was thrown or fell on the officer.No other details about the incident have been released.----------