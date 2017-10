Authorities say two people were injured, one critically, in a partial building collapse in Queens Saturday morning.It happened at about 7:15 a.m. at a commercial waste facility on Hollis Avenue in Hollis.The FDNY says the collapse happened when a vehicle hit a wall inside the propertyOne man was reported to be in critical condition and the second in stable condition. Both were taken to Jamaica Hospital.Firefighters and emergency crews are at the scene.