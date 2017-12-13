2 injured when tractor-trailer hits car on I-95 in Westchester County

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people were hurt in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Mamaroneck.

Eyewitness News
RYE, Westchester County (WABC) --
Two people were injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Mamaroneck early Wednesday.

A car appeared to be pulled over in the southbound lanes when it was struck by a passing tractor trailer just after 1:30 a.m.

The injured were taken to Jacobi Medical Center.

State police are investigating whether they were outside the car at the time of the crash.

Southbound traffic was diverted at Exit 18A for several hours for the investigation.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
accidentcrashtractor trailerRyeWestchester CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
80-year-old deli worker killed in Brooklyn shooting
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter blast arrives
Democrat Doug Jones wins Alabama Senate race in stunning upset
Suspect's wife discloses conversation on day of pipe bomb attack
NJ and LI rail service disrupted in separate incidents
Suspects sought for assaulting off-duty MTA worker
Heroic transit worker jumps into action after subway explosion
3 teens stabbed during fight outside NYC high school
Show More
Schumer's office says he is target of smear campaign
2 accused of using stolen credit card to go skydiving
3 NYC terror attacks In 15 months: Many similarities
NYC terror attack: What we know about the suspect
Kaepernick's visit to Rikers Island outrages jail union
More News
Top Video
This is not your typical visit with the dentist
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Sandy Kenyon: 'The Shape of Water' is one of the year's best
Heroic transit worker jumps into action after subway explosion
More Video