Two people were injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Mamaroneck early Wednesday.A car appeared to be pulled over in the southbound lanes when it was struck by a passing tractor trailer just after 1:30 a.m.The injured were taken to Jacobi Medical Center.State police are investigating whether they were outside the car at the time of the crash.Southbound traffic was diverted at Exit 18A for several hours for the investigation.