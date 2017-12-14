2 men charged with murder of Queens rapper in 2015

BRIARWOOD, Queens --
Two men from Long Island have been charged with the murder of rapper Lionel Pickens and the wounding of his friend in 2015.

Jamar Hill, 26 of Valley Stream and Quincy Homere, 32 of Baldwin are awaiting arraignment in Queens Supreme Court on a five-count indictment, charging them with one-count each of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. If convicted, they each face up to 25 years to life in prison.

The two men were in custody on unrelated crimes.

Hill and Homere reportedly followed Pickens from a nightclub in Brooklyn home to Queens according to District Attorney Richard Brown. A weapon was then fired into Pickens' Porsche. Pickens, and his friend, Antar Alziadi, were both struck multiple times.

The two men were taken to the hospital where Pickens was pronounced dead. Alziadi was treated for his injuries.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rappermurderBriarwoodNew York CityQueens
Top Stories
The FCC repeals net neutrality rules
Student arrested with BB gun, knife at NYC high school
Woman charged after son's 323 hospital visits, surgeries
Naked road rage: Man strips, punches driver after crash
Omarosa Manigault on WH exit: 'I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable'
Women claim harassment pervasive in construction industry
Police handcuff 11-year old girl at gunpoint
Cow escapes church nativity scene twice
Show More
Salma Hayek alleges Harvey Weinstein 'threatened to kill her'
Disney to acquire 21st Century Fox
Police questioning person of interest in deli worker murder
New app can help you navigate Penn Station
Connecticut, nation mark 5 years since Newtown massacre
More News
Photos
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
More Photos