Authorities have arrested two men and a 15-year-old boy found riding in a car that was stolen from a woman who was shot and killed during a Thanksgiving Day carjacking.Essex County prosecutors say the three were arrested Friday morning, just hours after the carjacking occurred. But their names and the charges they face were not released, and authorities didn't say if any of them were involved in the carjacking.Authorities say police spotted the car and saw four people get out. They captured three of them after a brief foot chase, but the fourth person got away.Police responded to reports of a person shot at the scene of the carjacking on South 20th Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday.The victim was pronounced dead at University Hospital.She has been identified as 40-year-old Shuri Henry of Newark.Her 2005 Kia Sorrento bearing NJ registration D71-FYE was taken during the incident, investigators said.Authorities say Henry's young nephew was in the car with her but apparently wasn't injured.Police are also investigating another shooting in Newark Thanksgiving night on South Orange Avenue that left one man dead and another wounded.46-year-old Terrance Harris was killed in the shooting that occurred around 8 p.m.The wounded man, whose name has not been released, was being treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.Both incidents are being investigated by the Essex County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Homicide Task Force at 1 (877) TIPS-4EC or 1(877) 847-7432.----------